Insider Buying: Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) VP Acquires $49,545.99 in Stock

Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) VP Grant R. Evans purchased 6,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $49,545.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,312.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BATL stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. Battalion Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.08.

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Battalion Oil had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 140.49%. The firm had revenue of $64.37 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Battalion Oil by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Battalion Oil by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Battalion Oil by 1.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Battalion Oil by 8.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Battalion Oil by 20.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 59,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held interests in 41,676 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.

