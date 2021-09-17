Insider Buying: DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) SVP Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) SVP Harry W. Alcorn, Jr. acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 43,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,611.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of DMAC opened at $4.05 on Friday. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.53.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMAC. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the period. 18.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DiaMedica Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

