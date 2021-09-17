Insider Selling: Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Director Sells 36,000 Shares of Stock

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Director John R. Block sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $688,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aemetis stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.71. 1,328,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,951. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of -0.16. Aemetis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $27.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.23.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMTX. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Aemetis in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aemetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMTX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Aemetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Aemetis by 2,069.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Aemetis in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. 48.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

