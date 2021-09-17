Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells $3,552,700.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.27, for a total transaction of $3,552,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Tuesday, August 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total transaction of $3,719,100.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.27, for a total transaction of $3,722,700.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Kenneth Duda sold 51 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $19,125.00.

ANET opened at $364.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.84. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.96 and a 12-month high of $384.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Arista Networks by 56.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.