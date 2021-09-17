Insider Selling: Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) CEO Sells 11,186 Shares of Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $211,191.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kr Sridhar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

On Tuesday, August 17th, Kr Sridhar sold 7,646 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $153,837.52.

NYSE:BE traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $19.57. 2,836,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,336,295. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $228.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.42 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a negative return on equity of 199.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,015,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,035,000 after buying an additional 4,026,498 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,334,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,309,000 after buying an additional 5,824,020 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,977,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,824,000 after buying an additional 359,597 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,339,000 after buying an additional 245,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,814,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,635,000 after buying an additional 830,019 shares during the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on BE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.