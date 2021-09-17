Insider Selling: Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) CAO Sells 14,321 Shares of Stock

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $227,990.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cloudera stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.42. Cloudera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -33.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $236.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities cut shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cloudera by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,885,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,663,000 after acquiring an additional 389,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,796,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,424 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,865,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,747,000 after acquiring an additional 524,793 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,792,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 8.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,823,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,497,000 after buying an additional 365,607 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

