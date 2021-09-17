Insider Selling: Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Sells 4,934 Shares of Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total transaction of $640,334.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stanley J. Meresman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Guardant Health alerts:

On Tuesday, August 10th, Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $564,005.54.

Shares of GH opened at $126.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.68 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a current ratio of 19.57. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.66 and a 52 week high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 116.99%. The business had revenue of $92.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.63 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GH. FMR LLC raised its position in Guardant Health by 28.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 102,483 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,435,000 after buying an additional 11,019 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 262.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 895.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.