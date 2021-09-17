Insider Selling: JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CEO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CEO Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $14,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Robin Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $15,210.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $15,140.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $14,860.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $15,530.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.24. 208,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,853,361. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $10.93 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.89.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 41.70% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. The company’s revenue was up 597.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.02) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on JBLU. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.79.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,815,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $483,520,000 after purchasing an additional 667,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,000,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $549,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,970 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,058,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,214,000 after acquiring an additional 534,092 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 7,177,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,430,000 after acquiring an additional 115,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,073,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,357,000 after acquiring an additional 23,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

