Insider Selling: McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Director Sells 9,665,332 Shares of Stock

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 9,665,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $209,834,357.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of McAfee stock opened at $21.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.57. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.06. McAfee Corp. has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $32.83.

Get McAfee alerts:

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that McAfee Corp. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MCFE shares. UBS Group began coverage on McAfee in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.54.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFE. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in McAfee by 79.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 12,842 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of McAfee by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 17,247 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in McAfee by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 932,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,117,000 after buying an additional 42,741 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in McAfee in the second quarter valued at about $909,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in McAfee by 267,200.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.