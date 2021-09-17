Insider Selling: RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Major Shareholder Sells $764,960.22 in Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column sold 21,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $764,960.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Group Ii Lp Column also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, Group Ii Lp Column sold 33,535 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $1,252,532.25.

On Monday, September 13th, Group Ii Lp Column sold 14,317 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $504,960.59.

On Monday, August 23rd, Group Ii Lp Column sold 68,340 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $2,141,775.60.

On Friday, August 20th, Group Ii Lp Column sold 4,539 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $136,533.12.

RAPT stock opened at $38.83 on Friday. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.63 and a 52-week high of $43.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.62.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 1,219.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $876,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $2,465,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $4,805,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 481.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after buying an additional 287,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $2,672,000. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

RAPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.