Insider Selling: Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Director Sells $64,320.00 in Stock

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Director Kim Janda sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $64,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SRNE stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.17 and a twelve month high of $17.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,409,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,655 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,129,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,920,000 after acquiring an additional 575,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,232,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,153,000 after acquiring an additional 445,767 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,693,000 after acquiring an additional 351,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,854,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,663,000 after acquiring an additional 107,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

