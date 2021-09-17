Insider Selling: Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Sells 33,358 Shares of Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $1,144,512.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Katrina Lake also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Katrina Lake sold 38,409 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $1,322,421.87.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,326,727.20.

On Monday, August 16th, Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $1,372,014.54.

On Friday, July 16th, Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $2,365,763.12.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $2,585,292.44.

SFIX stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $35.51. 3,571,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,175,882. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $113.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -48.64 and a beta of 1.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its position in Stitch Fix by 4.4% during the second quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 13.9% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 13.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 17.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth $50,000. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.60.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

