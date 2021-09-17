Insider Selling: TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Senior Officer Sells C$523,604.36 in Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 8,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.75, for a total transaction of C$523,604.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,136,316.84.

TRP opened at C$62.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89. The stock has a market cap of C$61.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of C$50.61 and a twelve month high of C$65.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$60.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$60.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRP shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$75.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$74.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$66.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$68.50.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

