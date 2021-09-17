Insider Selling: TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Insider Sells $1,716,564.98 in Stock

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) insider Cheng Lu sold 43,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $1,716,564.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,702,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,827,429.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Cheng Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Cheng Lu sold 43,258 shares of TuSimple stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $1,821,161.80.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Cheng Lu sold 44,375 shares of TuSimple stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $1,888,600.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Cheng Lu sold 40,648 shares of TuSimple stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $1,795,828.64.

TSP stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.25. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million. On average, analysts predict that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TuSimple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.70 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TuSimple from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in TuSimple in the second quarter worth $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in TuSimple in the second quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in TuSimple during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TuSimple during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

