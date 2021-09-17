Insider Selling: Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Director Sells $1,257,165.00 in Stock

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 81,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $1,257,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,570,854.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey A. Citron also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vonage alerts:

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of Vonage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $271,500.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of Vonage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00.

Shares of VG opened at $16.19 on Friday. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $16.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -161.90, a P/E/G ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

VG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.