Insider Selling: Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) CFO Sells 15,943 Shares of Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 15,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $127,544.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

James Gerard Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, James Gerard Griffin sold 52,637 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $545,319.32.

Shares of ZNGA stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.01. The stock had a trading volume of 38,048,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,380,418. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average is $10.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.06 and a beta of 0.03. Zynga Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $12.32.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZNGA. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Zynga from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.23.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,624,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,122 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Zynga by 2.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 82,655,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320,961 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Zynga by 3.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,376,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,446 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Zynga by 6.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,474,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,886 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zynga by 27.6% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,302,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,300 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

