Insider Selling: Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $40,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,358.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.01. 38,048,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,380,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04. Zynga Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.06 and a beta of 0.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Zynga by 168.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zynga in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Zynga by 254.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Zynga by 200.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zynga in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZNGA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.23.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

