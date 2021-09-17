INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII) Short Interest Down 42.9% in August

INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the August 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIII traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.74. 10,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,275. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,686,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $4,826,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $3,980,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $1,914,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $1,846,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

