Integral Health Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,432,000. Sanofi accounts for 2.5% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter worth $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 2,270.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 46.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.38. 145,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,032. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $54.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.21. The stock has a market cap of $121.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

