International Biotechnology Trust PLC Acquires New Holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 166,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,686,000. Harmony Biosciences comprises 1.2% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HRMY. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,366,000 after buying an additional 373,723 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 604,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,985,000 after purchasing an additional 91,295 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,480,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,153,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,120,000 after purchasing an additional 59,334 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 449.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 45,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HRMY traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $36.33. 1,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.51 and its 200-day moving average is $30.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $52.74.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.85 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 66.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 9,950 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $300,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 2,159 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $75,586.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,460,926. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

