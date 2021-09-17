International Biotechnology Trust PLC Buys 16,700 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 62.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the quarter. United Therapeutics accounts for 2.1% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $7,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,782,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 221.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after acquiring an additional 32,568 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $1,265,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,937,316.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,610 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,220 over the last ninety days. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UTHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.78.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR traded down $3.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,059. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.49. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $98.37 and a twelve month high of $216.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 7.15.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.54 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

