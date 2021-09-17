International Biotechnology Trust PLC Has $25.24 Million Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares during the period. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 6.7% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $25,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,789,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 6,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $1,219,075.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,698.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total transaction of $6,788,324.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,694,076.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,855 shares of company stock worth $20,456,636 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.33.

NASDAQ ALNY traded down $4.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.76. 4,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 1.22. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.29 and a 12-month high of $209.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.81 and a 200-day moving average of $161.61.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.61). The company had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.67) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

