International Biotechnology Trust PLC Takes $474,000 Position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 25,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XENE. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11,115.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of XENE stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $16.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,459. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.25. The company has a market cap of $694.58 million, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.36. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $21.94.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 323.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XENE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.