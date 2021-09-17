Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.050-$11.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.05 billion-$11.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.94 billion.Intuit also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.940-$0.990 EPS.
Intuit stock traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $570.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $155.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $539.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $465.06. Intuit has a 12 month low of $295.37 and a 12 month high of $582.96.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $544.55.
In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total transaction of $17,776,615.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,819.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,447 shares of company stock worth $33,808,533 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.
About Intuit
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
