Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Short Interest Up 364.0% in August

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,600 shares, an increase of 364.0% from the August 15th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at $4,174,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,156,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after buying an additional 344,395 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at $415,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 31,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 26,050 shares in the last quarter. 15.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VKI stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $12.88.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

