Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.65% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF worth $13,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 96.8% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PWB opened at $78.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.51. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $58.84 and a 52-week high of $79.15.

