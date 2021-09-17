Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Short Interest Update

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 310.0% from the August 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEY. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Separately, TD Securities raised Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of PEY opened at $19.98 on Friday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.