Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD) was down 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.05 and last traded at $24.05. Approximately 98 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.27.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.97.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 4.33% of Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

