Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,600 shares, an increase of 176.4% from the August 15th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,795. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $14.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.0529 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 13.4% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 275,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 4.2% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 56,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

