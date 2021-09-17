Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 582,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,864 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 7.4% of Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $206,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded down $5.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $373.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,151,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,697,750. The company has a fifty day moving average of $369.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.24. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $260.11 and a twelve month high of $382.78.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

