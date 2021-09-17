Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,157 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,851,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,359,000 after buying an additional 375,148 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 712,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,534,000 after buying an additional 50,678 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 370,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,867,000 after buying an additional 35,224 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 292,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after purchasing an additional 50,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 279,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 139,607 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $43.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.94. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.77 and a fifty-two week high of $46.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.