Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Short Interest Up 112.5% in August

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:PSCC opened at $98.88 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $72.01 and a 52 week high of $111.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.85.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.