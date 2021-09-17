Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Investar has increased its dividend by 247.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

Get Investar alerts:

Shares of ISTR opened at $21.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Investar has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $23.69.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). Investar had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $25.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 million. Analysts anticipate that Investar will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, Director Robert Chris Jordan acquired 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,009.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Investar stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of Investar worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.