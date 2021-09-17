Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Stake Lifted by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,243,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,524 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $46,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $40.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.38 and its 200-day moving average is $36.43. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.59 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zelman & Associates cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.65.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

