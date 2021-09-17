iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM) Shares Down 0.8%

iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM)’s share price was down 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.89 and last traded at $36.89. Approximately 4 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.17.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average of $35.35.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM) by 5,398.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,666 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned 0.87% of iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal properties located in Peru. The Company’s development projects include Corani Silver-Lead-Zinc Project and Santa Ana Silver Project. Its exploration projects include Maria Jose Prospect, La Yegua Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Prospect and Sumi Gold Prospect.

