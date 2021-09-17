iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Purchased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 612,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,094 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $70,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IRTC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. cut iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.38. 14,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,870. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 1.43. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $286.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.38.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.95 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

