iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Trading 4.2% Higher

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)’s stock price traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $64.64 and last traded at $64.51. 5,844 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 627,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.93.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IRTC shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.50.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.38.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.95 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

About iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.