iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lowered its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IGSB traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $54.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,241. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.48 and a twelve month high of $55.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

