iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,595,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. iShares China Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $73,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXI. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 527.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,722,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,938 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 16,979 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 38,571 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 33,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 10,609 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 203.2% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 88,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 59,329 shares during the period.

FXI stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.75. 829,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,476,887. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.24 and a 1-year high of $54.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.75.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

