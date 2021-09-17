iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of HYXF stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $52.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,308. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.22. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.36 and a one year high of $52.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,608,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 44.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,322,000.

