iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Short Interest Down 65.3% in August

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 65.3% from the August 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of EMXF traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $35.85 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.62.

