iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,100 shares, an increase of 343.2% from the August 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth about $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

USXF opened at $37.70 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $26.78 and a 1 year high of $38.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.48.

