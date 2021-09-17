iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,565,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,941 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,371,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,674,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,683,000 after purchasing an additional 527,179 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 232.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,113,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,130,000 after purchasing an additional 76,627 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

ICLN opened at $22.37 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.05.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.