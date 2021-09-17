iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGF. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth $92,000. Well Done LLC raised its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 558.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $441,000.

NASDAQ IGF opened at $46.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.14. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $37.53 and a 12 month high of $47.94.

