iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 240.0% from the August 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.37% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

IBTE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,510. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.74. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $25.66 and a 1-year high of $26.02.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.007 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

