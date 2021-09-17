iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 3.0% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,034,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,869,110,000 after acquiring an additional 412,694 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,889,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,160,478,000 after buying an additional 141,483 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,591,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,246,559,000 after buying an additional 70,050 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,131,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,004,154,000 after buying an additional 151,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,850,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $935,830,000 after acquiring an additional 25,504 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $286.49. 93,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,175. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.55 and a fifty-two week high of $293.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $284.09 and its 200 day moving average is $264.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.