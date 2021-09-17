iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,785. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.66. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.22 and a 12-month high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

