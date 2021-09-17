iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 2.0% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 62,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 103.6% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,098,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,678,000 after purchasing an additional 558,804 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 18,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.10. 214,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,205,556. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.70. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

