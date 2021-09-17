Isthmus Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3,866.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.22 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.83.

AJG stock opened at $149.80 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $154.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.