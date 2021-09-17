Isthmus Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 252 The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,195,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 68,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

HSY opened at $175.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.82 and a 200-day moving average of $169.51. The company has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $134.00 and a 1-year high of $182.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 57.23%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HSY. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.38.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total transaction of $56,105.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,632.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total transaction of $889,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,181.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,674,010 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

